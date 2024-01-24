Ajay Devgan's 'Maidaan' to Compete With Akshay Kumar's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Last year Bollywood experienced a significant clash between Vicky Kaushal's "Sambadhdur" and Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal." While Vicky Kaushal's film performed well in terms of turnover, "Animal" emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year. Smilarly this year's first clash will be between Ajay Devgan's "Maidan" and Akshay kumar and Tiger Shroff's "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan."

Ajay Devgan took to Instagram to reveal the release date of his eagerly awaited film, initially slated for June the previous year. His post stated, "The much-anticipated saga is gearing up for a global release. Save the date as #Maidaan dominates the screens this Eid, in April 2024, offering a compelling narrative that will fill you with pride and elation."

"Maidaan" is a story of late footballer Syed Abdul Rahim. It was under the guidance of Abdul Rahim that the Indian football team won in the 1951 and 1962 Asian Games. He is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football. Akshay Kumar's "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is set to release on April 10 and as per the reports maidan will be releasing at the same time.

