Ajay Devgn has some fun at Kajol expense at 'The Trial' trailer launch

Mumbai, June 12 Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, one of the producers of the courtroom drama web series, 'The Trial', took a couple of light-hearted digs at wife Kajol during the trailer launch on Monday in Mumbai. Kajol plays the central character in the series.

When asked if working as a producer with Kajol, he faces actor trouble on the sets, Ajay said: "Actor trouble is only at home, otherwise it is a fabulous cast, and fabulous actors."

And who runs the show at home: Kajol or he? Prompt came Ajay's reply: "Everyone who is married, be it me or you, or anyone in the audience, whoever is married, knows the answer to this question, and trust you in me, the answer will be the same, just one unanimous answer: 'Who handles things at home? Who is in charge?'."

'The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' is the Indian adaptation of the CBS series 'The Good Wife'. Produced by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn Films, the show is directed by 'The Family Man' writer-director Suparn S. Varma.



The show stars Kajol in the lead role as Noyonika Sengupta, along with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.



The courtroom drama sees Kajol as a housewife who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband's public scandal puts him behind bars. The series streams on Disney+ Hotstar from July 14.

