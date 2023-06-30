Ajay Devgn joins "bhanja" Aaman, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha's debut film, deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : Actor Ajay Devgn has joined the star cast of Abhishek Kapoor's next big-screen action adventure. Not only Ajay but his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani are part of this film, which is not titled yet.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates on Friday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuHHvfBMvNh/

He wrote, "AJAY DEVGN - AAMAN DEVGAN - RASHA THADANI: RELEASE DATE LOCKED... Director #AbhishekKapoor's next film - an action-adventure starring #AjayDevgn and introducing #AamanDevgan [nephew of #AjayDevgn] and #RashaThadani [daughter of #AnilThadani and #RaveenaTandon] - to release on 9 Feb 2024. The film - not titled yet - is produced by #RonnieScrewvala and #PragyaKapoor."

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani are making their Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's next film.

The film is slated to release on February 9, 2024.

The film is not titled yet and it's produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

Rasha, in Abhishek's opinion, is the perfect choice to play the part because the character she would be portraying is quite unique.

Both lead actors have already begun preparing for the film. According to the director, they would have to go through a few training sessions, which they have already begun attending.

Apart from Rasha and Aaman Devgan, other star kids who will be making their debut this year are prominent names like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Palak Tiwari, Junaid Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, Pashmina Roshan, and Rajveer Deol.

Talking about Ajay, apart from this he will be next seen in producer Boney Kapoor's 'Maidaan'. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football.

He also has Rohit Shetty's 'Sigham Again', director Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' and in Vikas Bahl's next untitled supernatural thriller film in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor