Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary

Mumbai, June 25 Actor Ajay Devgn remembered his late father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

The 'Singham' actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped a black and white photograph with his late dad.

Ajay revealed that his father saw a hero in him before anyone else. Wishing him on his birthday, he penned, "You saw the hero in me… long before the world did. Happy Birthday dad. Miss you always."

Veeru Devgan was a part of the Indian film industry as an action choreographer, film director, and producer. Some of his notable work includes, "Roti Kapada Aur Makaan" (1974), "Mr. Natwarlal" (1979), "Kranti" (1981), "Prem Rog" (1982), "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" (1985), "Aaj Ka Arjun" (1990), "Phool Aur Kaante" (1991) and "Jigar" (1992).

Veeru Devgan breathed his last on May 27th, 2019 in Mumbai, at the age of 84. He passes away due to old-age-related illnesses.

Work-wise, Ajay will next be seen playing the lead in "Son of Sardaar 2", where he will be romancing Mrunal Thakur for the first time.

The much-discussed sequel will be released in the cinemas on July 25th.

On Thursday, Ajay used social media to share the release date of the drama.

He took to his official Instagram handle and dropped the new poster from the movie of him in a turban.

“The Return of the Sardaar #SOS2 in cinemas near you on 25th July. #SardaarIsBack #SonOfSardaar2” @mrunalthakur @officialjiostudios @devgnfilms @tseries.official," he captioned the post.

Backed by Jio Studios, in collaboration with Devgn Films, and T-Series, the movie is a sequel to the 2012 hit "Son of Sardaar 2", featuring Ajay and Sonakshi Sinha.

Made under the direction of Vijay Kumar Arora, "Son of Sardaar 2" will be locking horns with Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-led "Param Sundari" at the box office.

