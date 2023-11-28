Ajay Devgn reveals unheard secret about his marriage with Kajol

The 1997 romantic action-comedy film Ishq is considered one of the most iconic movies in the history of Hindi cinema. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Aamir Khan, and Juhi Chawla, this film is guaranteed to bring laughter and joy. As the film completes 26 years of its release today, Kajol took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture with the lead cast from the film.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol, who has a fan base of 15.5 million followers, took a stroll down the memory lane, and shared a still from the movie, tagging her co-stars.Along with it, the actress wrote, "This picture was taken once we had finished stomping on the hills of Switzerland for the day... You can't see how zapped we were or how we were like 'Why does the sun set so late damnit?'..What fab actors we were na @ajaydevgn @iamjuhichawla #aamirkhan #indrakumar #hillsofswitzerland #ishq #workhardplaybetter #26yearsofishq."

She also tagged the actors and added the hashtags--hills of Switzerland, Ishq, work hard play better and 26 years of Ishq. Sharing the post, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Wasn’t this the film where I proposed to you with your own ring?Ishq released on 28 November 1997, and grossed over ₹500 million (US$6.3 million) worldwide, becoming the third-highest-grossing film of 1997.Coming to the professional front, Kajol recently made her OTT debut with The Trial, an 8-episode web show streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Her last big-screen project was Salaam Venky. Currently, she is working on her next, Do Patti. The upcoming Netflix original will also star Kriti Sanon.