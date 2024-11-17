Ajay Devgn To Direct A Film Starring Akshay Kumar in Lead Role; Actor Makes A Suprise Announcement

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, who recently shared screen space in Singham Again, have thrilled fans with news of an upcoming project. The brief appearance of the duo in the action-packed film left audiences eager for a more significant collaboration.

During a conversation at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Ajay Devgn confirmed that he will be directing a new film with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. This announcement has sparked excitement among fans, as the two actors prepare to join forces once again for a highly anticipated venture.

At the event when Ajay was asked about working with Akshay in a film in a bigger capacity, the Singham Again actor said, “We were going to announce this later, we are already working on something together where I am directing the film and Akshay is acting in it. We will be sharing more details soon.” Adding to this Akshay said, “I am going to be directed by Mr Ajay Devgn.” Without sharing any details further, Ajay said that he would talk about the film when the time was right. Ajay has previously directed films like Runway 34, Bholaa, Shivaay among others.

On the work front, Akshay’s upcoming films include Sky Force, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5 and Welcome To The Jungle. Ajay Devgn has several films announced for 2025, like Son Of Sardaar 2, Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Azaad.