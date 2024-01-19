Ajay Devgn Unveils First Poster of Upcoming Supernatural Thriller 'Shaitaan' with Release Date

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn unveiled the title and release date of his upcoming film, "Shaitaan," through a chilling poster shared on his Instagram account. The film, a supernatural thriller, is set to hit cinemas on March 8, 2024. Ajay Devgn not only stars in the film but is also co-producing it, with Vikas Bahl taking on the directorial role.

The poster, devoid of cast details, features an intriguing set of Voodoo dolls, adding an air of mystery to the supernatural theme. Sharing the poster, Ajay wrote, “#Shaitaan is coming for you. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024.”

Notably, "Shaitaan" marks Jyotika's return to Bollywood after 25 years. Having debuted in Hindi with "Doli Saja Ke Rakhna" in 1997, she later gained prominence in the Tamil film industry. Her last Bollywood appearance was in the bilingual film "Little John" in 2001.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, "Shaitaan" is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is slated for a theatrical release on March 8, 2024.

Ajay Devgn, a multifaceted talent in the industry, is not only gearing up for "Shaitaan" but also has several other projects in the pipeline. Apart from Rohit Shetty's "Singham 3" (aka "Singham Again"), where he shares the screen with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar, Devgn is set to appear in "Raid 2."

The actor is also eagerly awaiting the release of his sports film, "Maidaan," which is considered one of his best works. Speaking about the film, Ajay Devgn mentioned, "Maidaan is one of my best films. We think it needs a big and proper release. The film’s VFX is being handled by international studios, and we want everything to align properly. Keeping the best interests of the film in mind, we have now decided to release the film on May 12, 2023."