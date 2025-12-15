Akhilesh Yadav, Jaya Bachchan, Arvind Kejriwal, among other leaders attend 'Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani' movie screening in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 15 : Several leaders from different political parties, including Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, MPs Jaya Bachchan, Ram Gopal Yadav, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, among others, attended the screening of the movie 'Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani' in New Delhi on Monday.

'Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani' stars Eshitta Siingh and Sanjay Bishnoi in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Rudra Jadon.

The film follows the story of Pinaki, a manhole cleaner from a small town who shares an unusual yet tender bond with Mariyam, a vegetable vendor he meets during their daily commute to the city.

When Mariyam suddenly disappears one morning, Pinaki is left anxious and searching for answers, setting him on an emotional journey that challenges his courage, hope, and love.

After attending the movie screening, Samajwadi Party MP and Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan hailed the film's subject, calling it a necessity.

While talking to the media, Jaya Bachchan said, "This is a subject which is very close to my heart. I have raised it many times in parliament, and it's very moving, and it's very torturous that even today, something like this still exists...We have been saying this to the government for 20 years. Every day we read in the newspaper. Women are getting raped."

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the movie's key themes, including manual scavenging and women's extortion.

"We just watched the film 'Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani'. The film was very good. I want to congratulate the director and actors of the film. This film raises two important issues. Even today, in the 21st century, some people are sent inside sewers for cleaning, and many of them die. The film also raises the issue of the purchasing and selling of girls," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury also praised the lead actors for sensitively portraying a disturbing social reality that reflects on the gap between national progress and basic humanity.

"First, I want to congratulate this young heroine and hero who have done such an outstanding job...They have portrayed this very delicate and difficult subject so well. It's very disturbing. We think that after so many years of independence, we have achieved this and that. But in reality, we are still stuck in the same place where our humanity has somehow died. If people are still living in such an environment and under such circumstances today, then it's a collective shame. We can send a man to the moon with Chandrayaan, but if these conditions still exist on the ground, beneath the surface, then we are all complicit in this filth. It's a collective shame," said MP Renuka Chaowdhury.

Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Dhananjay Sardeshpande, Hanuman Soni, Prernaa Mohod, Madan Deodhar, Sanjay Dhole, Hemant Kadam and Yogesh Sudhakar Kulkarni.

