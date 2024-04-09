Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Seek Blessings at BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi (Watch Video)

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi before the release of their film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which is set to hit the screens on Eid. The film's release has been delayed by a day and will now clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

Taking a break from their promotional activities in the UAE, the actors took time to visit the Abu Dhabi temple. They shared a video on Instagram, showcasing their visit. In a video, Akshay is seen in a white kurta with black motifs, paired with black trousers, while Tiger sports a green kurta with beige-colored pants. The duo was captured joining hands and touching the feet of the temple's priest, engaging in an interaction with him, and taking a tour of the temple. They also participated in the aarti ceremony inside the temple.

In the Instagram post, Akshay extended wishes for Gudi Padwa and Navratri, saying, " “Got the opportunity to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, it was an absolutely divine experience. और हाँ, नवरात्रि, गुड़ी पड़वा और उगादि की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ. May these auspicious occasions bring joy, prosperity, and new beginnings to you and your loved ones!”

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, features Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is set to hit theaters on April 11th.