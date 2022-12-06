Akshay Kumar begins shooting for his debut marathi film, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat

Superstar Akshay Kumar has started shooting for the first schedule of his debut Marathi film, the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, in Mumbai on Tuesday.Akshay took to his social media platforms to announce his film. He wrote, “Today I am starting the shooting of Marathi film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sat’ in which I am lucky to be able to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji. I will do my best by taking inspiration from her life and blessing of Mother Jijau! Keep your blessings on us.”

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat is a Marathi period drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The film will feature an ensemble cast consisting of Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde.Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat is Akshay's first Marathi film, and third historical film after Kesari (2019) and Samrat Prithviraj (2022). Earlier, in November, Team Veer Daudale Saath unveiled Akshay Kumar's look at an event on Wednesday. The event was graced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, and Salman Khan. Kumar promised that he will put his maximum effort to justify the king. While interacting in Marathi, Akshay added, "Mr Raj Thackeray told me to this role. I was taken aback. Playing Shivaji Maharaj on screen is a huge task for me. And I promise, jitna mera dum hai, mein iss film mein laga dunga." After launching the first glimpse of Akshay as the Mahraj, Kumar clarified that this is not a final look, and he has to work more to get it perfect. "Maharaj had a sharp nose, and this is just a first look, I have to work more on it." Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and Produced by Vaseem Qureshi. Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat is a Qureshi Production presentation and is all set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.