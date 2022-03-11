Akshay Kumar denies rumours of rift with Rohit Shetty

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty are a hit actor director combo and their last release Sooryavanshi was one of their biggest hits together. Speculations were rife that the duo had a big showdown on the sets and are no longer on talking terms with each other. Now, in a recent tete-a-tete with media amid the promotions of his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay quashed such rumours and said that nothing as such happened between him and Shetty. "Quite often it is reported in the media that I don't generally get along with the people I work with. Even during the making of Sooryavanshi, it was said that I had a huge showdown with Rohit (Shetty). The truth is that there's no basis to such reports. He further said, "I always maintain cordial relations with whoever I collaborate professionally."

Akshay Kumar also opened up about the rumours of a rift with Arshad Warsi. "Jab meri Jollly LLB aane waali thi (When my film Jolly LLB was about to be released)," Arshad interrupted him and joked, "Ahem, my Jolly LLB." Akshay repeated "my Jolly LLB" as Arshad got up from his chair and hugged the actor.Akshay then resumed, "Jab meri Jolly LLB release hone waali thi, to logo ne likh diya ki hum dono ka jhagda hai, khamakha. Mai karne bhi waala tha tab bhi maine isse baat ki. To mai yahi dekh raha tha ki kaise khamakha log likh dete hain, kuch bhi likh dete hain bina kuch jaane. Unhone ye socha loga ki chalo ye Jolly LLB 2 kar rahe hain to zaroor inka jhagda laga do, ya jhagda likh lo, ho na ho (When my Jolly LLB (part two) was about to be released, people said that we both had a tiff but it was not true. I had spoken to him even when I was going to do the film. People write baseless stuff without knowing anything. They though I am doing Jolly LLB 2 so let's cause a fight between them or write about it)."Akshay praised Arshad as a jovial person who is always laughing and loves food, while Arshad said he loved the experience of working with Akshay. Arshad said, "When you get to know him, you realise inme kaafi khoobiyan hain (he has many good qualities). I can write a volume about Akshay."Bachchhan Paandey has been directed by Farhad Samji. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra and Prateik Babbar.

