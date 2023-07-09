Akshay Kumar shines as mystical Shiva look in ‘OMG 2’

OMG2 aka Oh My God 2 is set to release in August and the first teaser is set to release next week. The news was confirmed by Akshay Kumar. The actor took to Instagram and shared a small clip from the film along with the announcement that the OMG2 teaser will release on July 11, a day after Shah Rukh Khan drops the ‘preveu’ of Jawan.

In the video Akshay shared, Akshay was seen walking through a crowd of people chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’. In the video, Akshay was seen wearing a wig and a blue paint on his neck along with ashes smeared on his forehead, symbolising Lord Shiva. Sharing the post, Akshay wrote, “#OMG2Teaser out on July 11. #OMG2 in theaters on August 11."

Along with featuring in the film, Akshay Kumar will also be producing it. Talking about him as a producer, Yami had said, “He is a very good producer also, and someone who is very passionate about this film. When I was given the narration, I could feel that he really wants to make it with the right team. Of course, whatever chance I got to work with Pankaj Tripathi ji also, such a fantastic actor. With the new writing, there is another perspective which is very relevant, talked about, yet not talked about. So that will be interesting to see.”OMG 2 will be releasing on August 11 and will be clashing in the theatres with Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.