Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu's 'Khel Khel Mein' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : The movie 'Khel Khel Mein', featuring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk and Aditya Seal, is set to release on September 6 this year, coinciding with Akshay's birthday week.

The makers on Saturday took to their official Instagram account to announce the release date.

"Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of laughter, drama & loads of fun! Mark your calendars for September 06, 2024, when #KhelKhelMein hits the theatres," read the caption.

'Khel Khel Mein' is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai.

Talking about Akshay, the actor was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', also starring Tiger Shroff. Akshay described the film as a "Bad Boys-like film" during the trailer launch. The movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

Akshay also has 'Welcome To The Jungle,' slated for release during the Christmas 2024 weekend. Next, he will be seen in 'Sarfira,' directed by Sudha Kongara and set for a theatrical release on July 12.

