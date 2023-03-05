Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 finds no takers after Selfiee debacle?

Akshay Kumar's first release of 2023 was Selfiee. The film hit the big screen on February 24 and got favourable reviews. Despite the positive feedback from critics, the film hasn't performed well at the box office. Trade experts are shocked by the underperformance of a mainstream release with two bankable stars - Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

Despite giving consecutive box office failures, Akshay has a strong lineup coming up. This includes Soorarai Pottru remake, Oh My God 2, Capsule Gill, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Hera Pheri 3. KRK, Oh My God 2 is finding it difficult to get any distributor or OTT platform on board to release the film either in theatres or digitally. He wrote, “Film #Selfiee’s disaster result has affected Akshay's career badly. Now no distributor and OTT company is ready to buy his next film #OMG2 Akki’s one more remake of south film #SooraraiPottru is going to convert into 4 episode Web series instead to release in the theatre. Meanwhile, speaking about Oh My God 2, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil and Govind Namdev in key roles.