Akshay Kumar's Untold Stories Revealed on Shikhar Dhawan's Show ''Dhawan Karenge"

Akshay Kumar added his star power to the premiere episode of Shikhar Dhawan's new chat show "Dhawan Karenge”. Known for his versatility and action prowess, Akshay set the tone for the rest of the season with his charm and energy.

In the premiere episode, Akshay Kumar, fresh from showcasing his action skills in the film "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" and currently filming "Jolly LLB 3," shared a delightful and engaging conversation with host Shikhar Dhawan. The camaraderie between the two was evident in candid moments and conversations.

Adding to the entertainment, the duo participated in a lively dance challenge to the song “Mast Malang” from "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," and even recreated Akshay’s iconic “Don’t Angry Me” dialogue, creating memorable moments on the show.

Speaking of their camaraderie Akshay Kumar said, “We both have a childlike spirit in us which is why we get along. You are in cricket and I’m in films but you like to exercise and we both love sports, which is why we gel.”

Inspiring his audience from the start of the episode Akshay Kumar shared a motivational life tip for his audience saying, “I have one motive in my life which my dad taught me. Which is to always laugh, keep laughing he would say. He would keep repeating the same jokes all the time and we would keep laughing over and over. We did nothing but laugh in our house. Even when we didn’t have money, when we lived in one bed room apartment, the rent was Rs 100 in Koliwada. Even then we had only one goal - keep laughing, never let there be a dull moment. And this is something I would tell everyone to follow”.

"Dhawan Karenge" aims to provide viewers with an intimate and engaging look at the lives of its celebrity guests, and Akshay Kumar's appearance on the first episode has certainly set the bar high. His presence has kickstarted the show on a high note, as he shares insights on his personal life. Catch more of Akshay Kumar and get to know more about the actor’s life behind the scenes.

Don’t miss out on the fun—stream the premiere episode of "Dhawan Karenge" now on JioCinema Premium.