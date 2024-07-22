Akshay Oberoi looks authoritative as cop in latest look from Shanker Raman’s upcoming film

Mumbai, July 22 Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is set to essay the role of a police officer in his next movie, has shared the first look of his character in uniform.

The photo showcases Akshay looking authoritative and poised.

The film, which is yet to be titled, marks the reunion of director Shanker Raman and Akshay, who previously collaborated on the 2017 movie 'Gurgaon'.

A source close to the actor commented, "Akshay's performance as an air force officer was highly appreciated by his fans. They loved seeing him in a uniform, and there's a good chance we might see him in a different yet equally powerful role in the future.”

The project is said to be an action drama and will go on the floor in October this year.

Akshay, who is known for his versatile performances, has consistently impressed audiences with his dynamic roles.

His portrayal of a fighter pilot in his last film, 'Fighter', left a significant impact, solidifying his status as a compelling actor in uniformed roles.

'Fighter', which is directed by Siddharth Anand, also starred Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

The film was based on the 2019 Balakot airstrike, which was carried out in response to the attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama.

Meanwhile, Akshay also has 'Dil Hai Gray' in the pipeline, in which he portrays a grey-shaded character.

The actor had earlier shared that Saif Ali Khan's 'Langda Tyagi', Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a serial killer in 'Raman Raghav 2.0', and Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji served as inspirations for his portrayal in the film.

The film, directed by Susi Ganeshan, promises to explore themes of morality, redemption, and the complexities of human nature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor