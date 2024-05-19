Akshay Oberoi, Neha Sharma's 'Illegal 3' trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : The makers of the third season of 'Illegal' starring Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, and Piyush Mishra unveiled the trailer of the courtroom drama on Saturday.

In this new season of the series, lawyer Niharika Singh, played by Neha Sharma, starts on a thrilling journey driven by her desire to become Delhi's top legal, abandoning her once-cherished beliefs. Throughout the series, viewers have seen her ideological struggle with Janardhan Jaitely (Piyush Mishra).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Piyush Mishra, who plays the role of Janardhan Jaitley, expressed his excitement and said, "Every role you play, helps you grow as an actor as well as a human being. My role as JJ in Illegal is also the same. Each step in this role has been a revelation, uncovering layers of my character. The script has been so intriguing, that it has demanded the best out of all the actors, and the third season is no exception. I have always been attracted to characters with multiple layers, and JJ is one such role."

Earlier, actor Akshay Oberoi shared his shooting experience for 'Illegal 3' and said, "Working on 'Illegal' has been an incredible journey for me. I am thankful to the entire team for their unwavering support and belief in my abilities as an actor. The love and appreciation from the audience for the previous seasons have been overwhelming, and I can't wait for everyone to witness the thrilling narrative of Season 3."

The actor will be seen reprising his role as a lawyer in the series. The show explores the complexities of the Indian legal system while delving into the personal and professional lives of the characters involved.

Akshay's portrayal of the son of a criminal lawyer in the series has garnered him wide critical acclaim, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating his return for the third installment.

The legal drama series, which also stars Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, and Satyadeep Mishra, will return for another season. The show is directed by Sahir Raza.

The third season of 'Illegal', coming soon on JioCinema.

