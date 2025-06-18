Akshay Oberoi Opens Up About Playing Queer Roles says "Bollywood Doesn’t Acknowledge It

Actor Akshay Oberoi, known for his versatility and commitment to challenging characters, recently opened up about the importance of representation and inclusion in the Indian entertainment industry. Reflecting on his performance as a queer character in Inside Edge Season 3, Akshay candidly shared his thoughts on playing non-heteronormative roles and the lack of open acknowledgment from Bollywood towards the LGBTQ+ community.

In a heartfelt statement, Akshay Oberoi said, "Bollywood doesn’t acknowledge it, but a lot of the love and fandom we get is actually from the queer community and we should acknowledge that. They have been a massive part of our support system as artists. As someone who truly values love and identity in all forms, I’ve never been bothered about the sexuality of my characters. For me, it's about telling human stories, and every human deserves to be seen." In Inside Edge Season 3, Akshay Oberoi delivered a nuanced performance as a closeted Queer cricketer, one that was appreciated for its sensitivity and emotional depth. His portrayal struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, breaking stereotypes and contributing meaningfully to conversations around representation. "I wasn’t shy or disgusted to play that character," he emphasized. "On the contrary, it was overwhelming and fulfilling to step into a role that carried so much internal conflict and courage. It’s easy to play parts that fall into the typical hero template. But when you get an opportunity to play a character that challenges societal norms, you grow not just as an actor, but as a person. Everyone deserves the right to be comfortable in their own skin."

As conversations around inclusion and authentic representation gain momentum in the Indian entertainment space, Oberoi stands out as one of the few mainstream actors who not only embraces such roles but also uses his voice to call for acknowledgment and respect for the communities that support the industry