Alden Ehrenreich joins cast of Zach Cregger's horror thriller 'Weapons'

Washington [US], April 30 : Actor Alden Ehrenreich has joined the cast of Zach Cregger's horror thriller movie 'Weapons'. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Julia Garner and Josh Brolin, reported Deadline.

The film's plot and Ehrenreich's role are under wraps for now. The film is the follow-up to 'Barbarian', Cregger's first solo venture, which performed well at the box office in 2022. The picture, starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgard, and Justin Long, grossed ten times its production budget of 4.5 million dollars, earning over 45 million dollars worldwide.

Cregger will also produce Weapons alongside his Barbarian producing team, Roy Lee of Vertigo and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures. Vertigo's Miri Yoon also produces.

Alden Ehrenreich started his career with the TV series 'Supernatural'. His breakthrough came in 2016 with a lead role in the Coen brothers' comedy 'Hail, Caesar!'. His recent projects include 'Fair Play' co-starring Phoebe Dynevor, 'Cocaine Bear', directed by Elizabeth Banks, 'Oppenheimer', directed by Christopher Nolan.

Up next, Ehrenreich will next be seen as a lead in the Disney+/Marvel miniseries 'Ironheart', reported Deadline.

