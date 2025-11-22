Ali Fazal announces the Jodhpur schedule wrap for ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’: 'Onto our next stop'

Mumbai, Nov 22 Actor Ali Fazal is presently busy shooting for the movie version of his popular series "Mirzapur". As the team wrapped up the Jodhpur schedule of the forthcoming drama, Ali took to his IG and posted a few sneak peeks from the small celebration.

The 'Fukrey' actor posted a video from the cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate the schedule wrap, along with some photographs from the fun evening.

Showing his gratitude for a memorable stay in Jodhpur and a fun evening, Ali posted the caption, "And its a SCHEDULE WRAP for MIRZAPUR ( film) . Thank you Jodhpur fo showering us with sooooo much love and hospitality ( THE FOOD WAS AWESOME ) Thank you Veer for hosting us tonight. (sic)."

"This is the worst set of photos and video i could collect on our last day here (Face Savoring Food emojis).. enjoy. Onto our next stop - ANY GUESSES? Oh also sorry guys - we all collectively are blurred. To many more 5 am wakeup calls..#MTF #M," the 'House Arrest' actor added.

Ali has been treating the Insta users with glimpses from the shoot diaries of "Mirzapur: The Movie” on social media.

On Friday, he posted two candid behind-the-scenes photos from the sets, which had co-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, and Jitendra Kumar posing for a group selfie.

Turning cheerleader for Farhan Akhtar's latest release “120 Bahadur”, he captioned the post, “From the M team - 7 idhar 120 udhar. Cinema gharon mein 120 Bahadur lagi hai dekhiyega. Aur hum? Humaara zara beyt keejiyega. Hum aapki taraf badh rahe hain. Coming Soon In Theatres (sic)."

A source close to the project told IANS, “It was special to have the original cast together again for an important sequence. Ali wanted fans to get a glimpse of that moment, which is why he shared the picture.”

“The team is putting in focused work, and the film will build meaningfully on the world Mirzapur has already created,” the source added.

