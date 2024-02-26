Ali Fazal shares throwback picture with Robert De Niro: I’m still socially awkward

Mumbai, Feb 26 Actor Ali Fazal, who was last seen in the streaming thriller film ‘Khufiya’, took a stroll down the memory lane on Monday.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a throwback picture of himself with the acting legend Robert De Niro.

Ali reminisced about his meeting with the veteran Hollywood star and remembered how shy he was to walk into a room full of people whom he admires.

He also recollected how it was actress Dia Mirza who took him to meet De Niro.

In the picture, De Niro can be seen signing an autograph for Ali.

The actor penned a note in the caption as he recollected his meeting with the legend.

Ali wrote: “#Throwback to the 1st time I met him. God, I remember how you @diamirzaofficial took me there.. I can't thank you enough. I was too shy to ever step into a room to take autographs and photos with people I admire.”

The actor admitted that he is very socially awkward when he has to be himself and not play a character.

Ali further mentioned in his note, “I still am socially very awkward when I have to play myself. Lol. But to Greatness and its infections (sic).”

