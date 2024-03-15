Alia Bhatt Celebrates 31st Birthday with Paparazzi, Cuts Cake Outside Her Mumbai Home; Watch Video

Renowned Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turned 31 on March 15, receiving an outpouring of birthday wishes from fans and industry peers alike. In a heartwarming gesture, Alia celebrated her special day with paparazzi, sharing a delightful moment as she cut a cake with 'Raha's mom' written on it. The video of her birthday celebration with the photographers was shared on Instagram, capturing Alia's joyous reaction.

Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend their wishes to the birthday girl. Katrina Kaif shared a picture of Alia with a sweet message, while Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan also posted heartfelt birthday greetings for the actress.

Other celebrities including Vedang Raina, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, and Vicky Kaushal joined in wishing Alia Bhatt a wonderful year ahead.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt's stellar acting skills were recently recognized as she won the National Award in 2023 for her performance in "Gangubai Kathiawadi." Currently, she is gearing up for her upcoming movie "Jigra," directed by Vasan Bala. The film, which revolves around a thrilling prison-break storyline, is a joint venture between Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions, and features Vedang Raina in a pivotal role. "Jigra" is slated to hit theaters on September 27, 2024, promising an enthralling cinematic experience.

Additionally, fans are eagerly awaiting Alia's appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love & War," where she stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film, announced recently, has generated immense excitement among movie enthusiasts who anticipate witnessing the magic created by this talented ensemble cast on the silver screen.