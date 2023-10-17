Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun win big at 69th National Film Awards
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 17, 2023 06:05 PM 2023-10-17T18:05:27+5:30 2023-10-17T18:07:05+5:30
President Droupadi Murmu conferred the 69th National Film Awards 2023 today i.e. on 17 October at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Actor Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt jointly won the National Film Award in the Best Actress category while actor Allu Arjun is named best actor for his performance in Puspa. He also become the first Telugu star to bag the award in the history of National Film Awards. R Madhavan who turned director with "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" also bagged the national award for Best Feature Film while Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration was conferred to The Kashmir Files.
Best Actor Award - Allu Arjun (Pushpa)
Best Actresses Award - Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Kriti Sanon (Mimi)
Best Mishing Film - Boomba Ride
Best Assamese Film - Anur
Best Bengali Film - Kalkokkho
Best Hindi Film - Sardar Udham
Best Gujarati Film - Last Film Show
Best Kannada Film - 777 Charlie
Best Maithili Film - Samanantar
Best Marathi Film - Ekda Kay Zala
Best Malayalam Film - Home
Best Non-Feature Film - Ek Tha Gaon (Garhwali & Hindi)
Best Director - Bakual Matiyani for the film Smile Please (Hindi)
Best Film on Family Values - Chand Saanse (Hindi)
Best Cinematographer - Bittu Rawat for the film Pataal Tee (Bhotiya)
Best Investigative Film - Looking For Challan (English)
Best Educational Film - Sirpigalin Sipangal (Tamil)
Best Film on Social Issues - Mithu Di (English), Three Two One (Marathi & Hindi)
Best Environmental Films - Munnam Valavu (Malayalam)
Other Awards
National Awards for Best Action Direction, Choreography and Special Effects - RRR
Best Music Director - Pushpa
Best Editor Award - Sanjay Leela Bhansali ( Gangubai Kathiawadi)
Best Supporting Actors - Pallavi Joshi (The Kashmir Files) and Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)
Special Mentions in the Feature Films category
Kadaisi Vivasayi - Late Shri Nallandi
Jhilli - Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas
Home - Indrans
