Alia Bhatt Learns Basketball For her upcoming Film 'Jigra'

Alia Bhatt is all set to reveal a different side of her in her upcoming movie Jigra which is directed by directed by Vasan Bala. It is a rescue-revenge drama. It is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him. In movie Alia Bhatt will be seen playing Basketball and to look that authentic Alia is taking lessons.

Alia has taken a rigorous basketball training. A special basketball coach was also present on the sets to choreograph the portions. 'The Archies' star Vedang Raina will be seen playing Alia’s brother in the film. while Vasan has roped as a action director Vikram Dahiya who he is known for films like Prabhas’ 'Saaho', Veneet Kumar Singh’s 'Mukkebaaz', Janhvi Kapoor’s 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl' and Tiger Shroff’s 'Ganapath - Part 1'.

Read More: World Artisans Day 2024: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Launch Unique Fashion Venture To Empower Local Craftsman

'Jigra' stars Alia and she has co-produced it with Karan Johar’s production house. It's set to release on September 27. Also in September, Alia's next film 'Love and War' with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, begins filming.