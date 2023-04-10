Alia Bhatt receives cute note from sister Shaheen on National Siblings Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 : As it's National Siblings Day on Monday, actor Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt chose to make each other feel special on this special day.

Shaheen sent Alia a love-filled note that read, "Todays I love you is a note because we're stupid. Well, I am. You just had a baby. Love you."

Sharing a picture of the hand-written note on her Instagram Story, Alia poured out her love for her elder sister.

"I love you Shaheen. You make everything better," Alia captioned the post.

Alia and Shaheen born to veteran actress Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The sisters recently went on a movie date with their mother in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in the romantic film 'Rocky aur R Ki Prem Kah' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Helmed by Karan Johar, 'Rocky aur R Ki Prem Kah' is the second collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after 'Gully Boy'.'Rocky Aur R Ki Prem Kah' marks the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28 this year.

She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

