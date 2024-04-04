Alia Bhatt To Play Complex Character of Her Career in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Love and War'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi was one of the major turningpoint in Alia Bhatt's acting Carrer. She won 69th National Film Award for Best actress. After this huge success Alia is all set to do another collaboration with Sanjay. Movie name is Love & War. This time it is a love triangle and opposite her will be her real-life husband Ranbir Kapoor and Razi actor Vicky Kaushal. As per the sources in this movie she will be playing a complex character.

Alia will be playing the role of a jazz singer. As per the outlet, she is 'very excited' to take on the role as she has lent her voice to songs in films like Highway and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.'Hers is an emotionally conflicted role and could very well become the most complex character in her filmography,'' a source close to the development told the outlet. On the other hand, Love & War is touted to be a 'timeless story' with the themes of 'love, loyalty, sacrifice, and the repercussions of relationship decisions'.

''Ranbir Kapoor, Alia, and Vicky Kaushal play complex characters grappling with emotional turmoil while navigating their complicated circumstances,'' the report stated. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is reported to be set against the backdrop of war. It will also pay homage to Raj Kapoor's 1964 classic film Sangam.