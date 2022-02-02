Alia Bhatt unveils new poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi; Trailer to release on February 4

Alia Bhatt shared a new poster of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, featuring herself in the titular role.In the poster, Alia was dressed in a white saree with red and silver bangles and a pair of silver anklets. She had completed her look with open tresses, big red bindi and kohled eyes with an intense look and she was lying on a cot. In the caption, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress revealed that the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi will be out on February 4. “Aa Rahi Hai Gangu. Trailer out on 4th February #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th February, 2022,” she wrote.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will also star Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and has Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in intended cameos. Interestingly, Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will be seen having a box office clash with Ajith Kumar's highly-anticipated action film Valimai which is slated to release on February 24. The movie is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.