Alia Bhatt with daughter Raha celebrates Raksha Bandhan in style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 : Alia Bhatt stepped out with her daughter Raha for the Raksha Bandhan celebration for the Kapoors intimate get-together at Randhir Kapoor's residence.

Turning heads always, Alia looked beautiful in a printed mint green salwar suit.

Raha looked adorable as always.

Alia was also accompanied by her mother-in-law and actor Neetu Kapoor, who complemented her in a vibrant turquoise kurta set.

After celebrating Rakhi at her residence, Kareena Kapoor Khan with her little munchkin Jeh was spotted at her father's residence.

Kareena wore a bright pink suit for the occasion.

Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, is being celebrated on August 19 (today). It is a traditional Indian festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian culture and has been celebrated for centuries.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child in November 2022.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Alia will be seen headlining 'Jigra.'

Recently, the makers of 'Jigra' announced a new release date for the film. The film was earlier supposed to be released on September 27, 2024, but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11 onwards.

Sharing the update about the change in release date, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, "11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies."

Alia will also be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Love & War.' The film will also star Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from this, Alia will be seen in 'Alpha,' a film that also stars Sharvari as a super agent.

'Alpha' is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the studio's popular 2023 Netflix series 'The Railway Men.'

The title signifies a major shift for the action-packed series, previously centred on male protagonists but now featuring strong female characters.

