Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra lead nominations for IIFA awards

Alia Bhatt's two blockbusters of the year 2022 Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva lead the nominations for the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

The organisers of the IIFA Awards on Monday announced the nominations for popular categories for its 23nd edition, to be held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE in February 2023.

Gangubai Kathiawadi received eight nods, including best actor (female) for Bhatt, best picture, and best director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The film, adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, is nominated in Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Vijay Raaz, Best Playback Singer (Female), Best Story (Adapted) and Best Lyrics as well.

Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, co-starring her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, will be vying for awards in Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (both male and female), Music Director, Best Story (Original), Best Playback Singer (both male and female) and Best Lyrics categories.