Alizeh Agnihotri showcases strength by doing dumbbell pushups

Mumbai, Nov 14 Actress Alizeh Agnihotri, niece of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, showcased her strength as she did non-stop dumbbell pushups.

Alizeh took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself doing the workout. The actress is seen dressed in an all black athleisure and exercising in the gym. Her entire focus is on the pushup as her trainer can be heard giving counts in the background.

For the unversed, dumbbell push-ups is a form of full-body exercise that has dumbbells as handles to work out your upper body.

The 24-year-old actress, who is the daughter of Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, made her debut in Bollywood as a lead in 2023 with the thriller-drama film “Farrey.”

Directed by Soumendra, the movie stars Alizeh in the lead role with Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Juhi Babbar and Shilpa Shukla. It is an official remake of the 2017 Thai film 'Bad Genius'.

She even won the 'IIFA Best Debutant' award for the film and had said back then: "This feels like a dream come true. I've been attending IIFA since I was a kid, and to now be standing on this stage, accepting an award for my own film, is absolutely surreal."

"Being part of 'Farrey' as my debut project has been such a rewarding and incredible journey as an actor, and I couldn’t have asked for a better start. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Soumendra Padhi, K Kohl, Nikhil, my family, and the entire team for giving me this amazing opportunity. I’m so grateful for all of it, thank you so much," she added.

'Farrey' premiered at 54th International Film Festival of India and it was released theatrically on November 24, 2023.

She has an elder brother named Ayaan Agnihotri. Alizeh made her acting debut as a child in her father Atul Agnihotri's directorial film 'Hello'. The 2008 thriller film starred Sharman Joshi, Sohail Khan, Gul Panag, Isha Koppikar, Amrita Arora, and Sharat Saxena in the lead roles.

The film was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, 'One Night @ the Call Center'. It also had cameo roles by Salman and Katrina Kaif.

