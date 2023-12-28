“All he cares about is making his friends happy”: Raghav Sharma on his character in Dehati Ladke

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently premiered its coming-of-age drama series, Dehati Ladke. The story follows the life of a village boy who moves to the bustling city of Lucknow to fulfill his dreams. Ever since the show’s release, the audience has embraced the show wholeheartedly, showering it with heaps of praise. Directed by Prashant Singh, the series stars Abhijeet Sinha, Kusha Kapila, Asif Khan, Shine Pandey, and Raghav Sharma in the lead roles.

Raghav Sharma who essays the role of Shashank, a funny and jovial college boy in the show recently shared his experience on embracing the character, he said, “My character is that of a college boy. He is the entertaining guy who comes to your mind when you think back on your college days. There isn't a single student in school who skips math and goes to PT, solely to play cricket. That’s Shashank for you. He is unconcerned about what others think of him and believes in living life on his terms. For instance, how he wishes to eat, with whom he wishes to eat, and where he wishes to eat. Or, perhaps, eating is just a metaphor. He is that guy who will complete the task at hand, come what may.”

Delving further into the traits of his character, he said, “Shashank likes to lavish his pals with gifts and enjoys surprising them. If they like something, he gets excited to bring that to fruition. If something goes wrong in his friend’s life, he will go to great lengths to make it right. All Shashank cares about is making his friends happy.”