Allu Arjun pays visit to late Puneeth Rajkumar's family
By ANI | Published: February 3, 2022 08:13 PM2022-02-03T20:13:50+5:302022-02-03T20:20:23+5:30
Allu Arjun, on Thursday, visited late Puneeth Rajkumar's house in Bengaluru and met his family members there.
Taking to Instagram, Allu shared a photograph of himself as he showered flowers on a portrait of Puneeth Rajkumar.
"My Humble respects To Puneeth Garu. My respect to the Rajkumar garu's family, friends, well-wishers and fans," he captioned the post.
He also dropped a picture with Puneeth Rajkumar's elder brother Shivarajkumar.
Allu's post has left everyone emotional.
"Pictures have made me cry," a fan commented.
"Touched by your gesture," another one wrote.
Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest on October 29 last year.
