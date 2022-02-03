Allu Arjun pays visit to late Puneeth Rajkumar's family

Allu Arjun, on Thursday, visited late Puneeth Rajkumar's house in Bengaluru and met his family members there.

Taking to Instagram, Allu shared a photograph of himself as he showered flowers on a portrait of Puneeth Rajkumar.

"My Humble respects To Puneeth Garu. My respect to the Rajkumar garu's family, friends, well-wishers and fans," he captioned the post.

He also dropped a picture with Puneeth Rajkumar's elder brother Shivarajkumar.

Allu's post has left everyone emotional.

"Pictures have made me cry," a fan commented.

"Touched by your gesture," another one wrote.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest on October 29 last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

