'Almost Killed your Rider': Angry Ronit Roy slams Swiggy For Delivery Agent's Careless Riding

Actor Ronit Roy took to X and slammed Swiggy after he ‘almost killed’ one of its delivery agents. Taking to the platform, Roy shared that a delivery guy was riding an electric moped on the wrong side of the road.“@Swiggy I almost killed one of your riders. They definitely need instructions on riding. Riding those small electric mopeds doesn’t mean that they ride on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic. But then, Do you even care for their lives or is it just business as usual?,” the actor wrote on X.Swiggy replied to the actor, “Hey Ronit, we expect our delivery partner to follow all traffic rules and have noted this to be looked into, do share any details if available for the necessary action to be taken. ^Luv (sic).”

