"Always got your back": KL Rahul shares special birthday wish for brother-in-law Ahan Shetty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 : Cricketer KL Rahul on Thursday penned a sweet birthday wish for his brother-in-law Ahan Shetty on his social media handle.

Taking to Instagram story, KL Rahul shared a candid picture of himself and Ahan.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday @ahan.shetty, so happy to have a brother like you in my life always got your back."

Rahul and Ahan share a special bond and often are snapped together.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty exchanged vows on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's (Suniel is Athiya's father) farmhouse in Khandala. The duo was in a relationship for three years before they got married.

Meanwhile, Ahan made his Bollywood debut with the romantic thriller film 'Tadap' alongside Tara Sutaria.

Helmed by Milan Luthria, the film was an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'RX 100' and gathered a decent response from the audience.

KL Rahul, on the other hand, scored a century in the IND vs SA 1st Test match in Centurion on Wednesday.

He scored 101 in 137 balls, with 14 fours and four sixes, striking at a strike rate of over 75.

Now, KL has become the first visiting batter to score multiple hundreds at Centurion, with his knock of 123 in 2021 being his first century at the venue.

KL has joined Pakistan's Azhar Mahmood, Sri Lanka's Thilan Samaraweera and India's Virat Kohli to score at least two centuries by an Asian batter in SA. Sachin Tendulkar is at the top with five hundred.

In South Africa, KL has played six Tests, scoring 357 runs at an average of 32.45, with two tons and a fifty in 11 innings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor