Amber Heard quits Twitter after Elon Musk takes charge

Amber Heard reportedly deactivated her Twitter account after her ex-beau Elon Musk took charge of the social media site.Even though it is unclear if the Aquaman star deleted her social media account herself or if the Tesla CEO was behind the removal of her account.

The news was broken by a Twitter user who brought the matter to everybody’s attention and since then the social media site is flooding with theories about why Heard’s account was deleted. Some users speculate that the ex-wife of Johnny Depp removed her account so the SpaceX founder would not have access to her private messages. Meanwhile, others claim that Musk must have deleted her account as it could not be a coincidence that her Twitter disappears right after the billionaire took charge. Heard and Musk are believed to have dated on and off from 2016 to 2018, and briefly parted ways. Amber Heard has been going through a real crisis ever since she lost a defamation battle against Johnny Depp.