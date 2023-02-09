Amid Pathaan's mega success, PM Modi hails theatres running housefull in Srinagar

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' has undoubtedly revived India's theatrical business which took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also brought housefull boards back in cinema halls in Kashmir for the first time in 32 years.

Seems like this welcome change in the cinema sector of Kashmir has made Prime Minister Narendra Modi extremely happy.

On Wednesday, during his speech in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi made a special reference to Jammu & Kashmir, where he said that the cinema halls are running housefull after a very long time due to improved security situation in the Union territory.

"Srinagar ke andar barso baad cinema housefull dekhe gaye (After years, cinema halls are running housefull in Srinagar)," PM Modi said.

The particular excerpt from Modi's speech went viral, eliciting reactions, especially from Shah Rukh Khan's fans.

Though the PM did not mention 'Pathaan' in his speech, SRK's fans were left fans wondering if the PM was actually referring to the film.

Reacting to Modi's speech, an Srkian tweeted, "This is huge."

"After decades, the Theatres of Srinagar are going Housefull: PM #NarendraModi #ShahRukhKhan with #Pathaan has done unimaginable things," another user wrote.

People of Kashmir used to throng theatres and enjoy cinema as much as other parts of the country before the militancy surge that crippled Kashmir in 1989, forced cinema hall owners to bring down the shutters.

The cinemas were banned by a militant group called 'Allah Tigers' and the youth of the state were deprived of the main dose of entertainment for three decades due to political turmoil.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Inox franchise in Srinagar on September 20 last year and described it as a 'historic' day.

The Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', was shown as the first movie over there. Now, with 'Pathaan', the film business in Kashmir valley has seen a revival.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor