Amitabh Bachchan Discharged From Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital After Undergoing Angioplasty: Reports

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Friday, March 15, has been discharged on the same day. Reports suggest that the veteran actor underwent an angioplasty on his leg and is now resting at his residence.

"He was admitted to the hospital on Friday morning. The angioplasty was done and now he is back home and recovering," as quoted by ET Times citing sources.

ust hours before the news about his hospitalization was reported, Amitabh Bachchan had penned on X, "T 4950 - in gratitude ever .." and he had also promoted the Majhi Mumbai team in the Indian Street Premier League.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD', co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The film will be packed with sci-fi, set against the backdrop of Indian mythology. 'Kalki 2898 AD' is all set to hit the screens on May 9. Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan will also reunite with Rajinikanth after 33 years.