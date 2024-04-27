Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's 'Kalki 2898 AD' to be released in June

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : The new release date for Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been announced.

The sci-fi flick, which was supposed to be out in May 2024, will now hit the theatres on June 27.

Sharing the update, Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and wrote, "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 27-06-2024."

'Kalki 2898 AD' is directed by Nag Ashwin.

On April 21, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, 'Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum?To which his character replied, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama." (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.)

The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani are also a part of the 'Kalki' world.

