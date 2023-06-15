Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post, says 'bit saddened that one is over'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic post on his Instagram account on Thursday, which drew the attention of netizens.

Taking to Instagram, Big B dropped a selfie and wrote, "A bit saddened that one is over .. Off to .. well .. don't know."

The veteran actor can be seen wearing a quirky red jacket and a yellow headscarf. He is smiling subtly into the camera.

Amitabh's post tickled fans and colleagues' curiosity in no time.

" It is said, "Until you step into the unknown, you don't know what you're made of."

I love how you continue discovering at every step of the journey. ", one of the users wrote.

Another fan commented, " You raised me in a way Mr. Bachchan. I am forever grateful and indebted to you and your artwork. You raised the King in the North Jegan."

" What happened to you Sir?.", a social media asked.

The 'Pink' actor posted the image without telling any specific reason.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in 'Project K', which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Big B will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.

