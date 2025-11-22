Amitabh Bachchan talks about ‘recordist of life’, miracle of human body

Mumbai, Nov 22 Amitabh Bachchan turned philosophical once again, offering a string of thoughts that read like a meditation on time, truth and the marvel of human existence.

The thespian took to his blog, where he spoke of “documentation” as the keeper of moments, the witness to place, time and happenings calling it the “greatest informer” of all.

“Documentation .. the recordist of time place and happening .. now the greatest informer..Do the do .. the undo will do… (sic)”

The octogenarian went on to reflect on the idea of belief, saying that trust rests in the hands of the one who informs, whether “formed or deformed.”

He wrote: “Believability be the ability to believe the informer - formed or deformed (sic).

What followed was a burst of raw admiration for the human body, which he described as “the greatest invention ever.”

“AAHHHHH .. the human body .. the greatest invention EVER .. they that can see inside and beyond it , be the ones blessed ..AND BELIEVED,” he wrote.

The icon is currently seen hosting the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. It is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise.

The format follows contestants, who are asked multiple choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain.

Recently, National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee shared how Big B once 'almost got him killed during a stunt' in the show, where the former appeared as a guest.

Sharing the 'funny' incident from over 26 years ago, Manoj revealed how he has had vertigo all his life and how Amitabh had then tricked him into pulling off a stunt that required him to face his fears of heights.

Manoj said, “Amitji once almost got me killed. I have vertigo, intense vertigo. The action director and the director of my then movie, everyone, came to me and asked me to jump from the waterfall that was about 150–200 feet high. They said that they would put a harness on me too. ”

Talking about himself, Manoj said, “The man who can’t even stand 20 feet above the ground was being told to go up 150 feet! I refused completely. I said, “I’ll die. I’ll get a heart attack. When no one could convince me, they all went to Amitabh Bachchan to convince me.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor