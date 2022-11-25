Amitabh Bachchan's name, voice, pic can't be used without permission says Delhi High Court

Amitabh Bachchan's name, image, or voice can't be used without his permission, the Delhi High Court ruled today as it heard the actor's petition. The court also directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and telecom service providers, to remove flagged content."It cannot seriously be disputed that the plaintiff is a well-known personality and is also represented in various advertisements," Justice Navin Chawla said, noting that the actor "is aggrieved" by those using his celebrity status to promote their goods and services without his permission.

Amitabh Bachchan's name, image, or voice can't be used without his permission, the Delhi High Court ruled today as it heard the actor's petition. The court also directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and telecom service providers, to remove flagged content."It cannot seriously be disputed that the plaintiff is a well-known personality and is also represented in various advertisements," Justice Navin Chawla said, noting that the actor "is aggrieved" by those using his celebrity status to promote their goods and services without his permission. The suit stated that Bachchan’s name, image and voice were being used by mobile application developers to conduct lotteries by illegally associating with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).Bachchan has also sought a restraining order against book publishers, T-shirt vendors and various other businesses