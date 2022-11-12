Amjad Khan: An actor for all seasons and emotions

He carved himself into the history of Bollywood playing - in his first major role - a foul-mouthed, sadistic, and vicious brigand, but there was much more to him than just being Gabbar Singh of "Sholay". While Amjad Khan's oeuvre of over 220 films has him playing the villainous 'heavy', usually against Amitabh Bachchan, he also excelled in more positive and even comic roles.

And then, he was capable enough to hold a long discussion on various issues with Satyajit Ray.

Take his Filmfare Awards nominations as one metric. Amjad Khan was nominated seven times in the prime of his acting career from 1976 to 1986 - five times for Best Supporting Actor

