Amritpal Singh undergoes cosmetic surgery to resemble Bhindranwale reveals close aide

Amritpal Singh came to India after going through cosmetic surgery in Georgia and changing his appearance to look like Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, news platform The Indian Express reported on Friday. The information was received from the close aides of Amritpal Singh, lodged in Dibrugarh jail. The police are still looking for the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief who escaped after a crackdown on 18 March.

Amritpal Singh came to India from Dubai after the death of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu. He used to work as a truck driver in Dubai and gained popularity through social media and participation in ClubHouse audio room discussions. According to police, in Dubai Amritpal was also in touch with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and during his stay in Georgia also, he was training under ISI."During his stay in Dubai, which is a hub for ISI agents, Amritpal Singh was offered money as part of a well-orchestrated plan to revive militancy in Punjab. He was sent to Georgia for training by ISI before his flight to India," an official said.

The police have arrested several followers of 'Waris Punjab De' and claim that they will arrest Amritpal Singh soon. All leaves of Punjab cops have been cancelled until April 14, due to high alert in the state for Baishakhi. “There is a marked difference in annual congregation and ‘Sarbat Khalsa’. This is a gathering to mark Baisakhi," an official told HT indicating that the Akal Takht is not actually agreeing to Amritpal Singh's demand of Sarbat Khalsa.