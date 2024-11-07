Ananya Panday, Lakshya to headline 'Chand Mera Dil', romantic film to release in 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Young stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya will be seen sharing screen space in a new romantic drama titled 'Chand Mera Dil', which will be made under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Taking to social media, Karan Johar shared the posters of the film and announced that it will hit the theatres in 2025.

"We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai...Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025," his post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In the posters, Ananya and Lakshya could be seen striking romantic poses.

Ananya and Lakshya also shared the update on their official Instagram handles.

Meanwhile, Ananya is basking in the success of her projects 'Call Me Bae' and 'CTRL'.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, her mother Bhavana Panday expressed gratitude to the audience for appreciating Ananya's hard work as she delivered back-to-back successful projects.

While opening up about her daughter's newfound success, Bhavana feels that Ananya's rise from being seen as a nepo kid to an actor who is capable of giving life to a character comes down to the mantra that exists within them.

" (I am) very grateful. I know she's worked hard and everyone does. She's worked hard. But the idea is to put your head down and work hard and take the important, necessary criticism in your stride and work even harder. And the rest is noise," she said.

On the other hand, earlier this year, Lakshya garnered appreciation for his performance in his debut film 'Kill'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor