Ananya Panday’s Cousin Alanna Panday Expecting First Child With Husband Ivor McCray

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray, who tied the knot last year, are set to become parents. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Alanna posted a video from her nature-themed maternity shoot.In the clip, Alanna and Ivor posed in a forest as both of them cradled her growing baby bump. The video also showed the couple sitting on a bed and smiling at each other. Alanna also gave a glimpse of her sonogram. She added Sydney Rose's Turning Page as the background music. In the clip, Alanna wore a floral string dress, while Ivor was seen in a white shirt and trousers.

Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday and fitness instructor Deanne Panday. She married her long-time boyfriend Ivor following Hindu rituals in Mumbai in March last year. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday, Chunky as well as Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, Neelam Kothari, Mahima Chaudhry, and Tusshar Kapoor, among others attended the wedding. Alanna got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor in 2021. Ivor is a US-based photographer by profession. Alanna and Ivor dated for quite many years before they decided to tie the knot. They have a YouTube channel together and live in Los Angeles, US. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was last seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. She will be making her OTT debut soon. Apart from that, she also has a thriller film with Vikramaditya Motwane in line. She will also be seen in a film based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, a lawyer and former politician who also fought the Jallianwala Bagh massacre case.

