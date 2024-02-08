Ananya Pandey Makes Striking Debut at Paris Haute Couture Week for Rahul Mishra

Ananya Pandey, who gained attention for her role in the film "Khogay Hum Kaha," made her debut at the Paris Haute Couture Week on January 22. She shared photos and a video from the event, expressing her excitement as she walked the ramp as the show stopper for designer Rahul Mishra's "Superheroes" collection, which draws attention to the coexistence of insects and reptiles with humans. The collection aims to raise awareness about endangered insect species.While sharing photos actress wrote,“This was such a moment! Walking for @rahulmishra_7 at Paris Couture Week… I loved the idea behind his collection ‘SUPERHEROES’ which draws attention to the nuances of sharing life with species of insects and reptiles that inhabit the environment with us,”

One of the dresses Ananya wore featured a large circular sieve adorned with sequined insect designs, attached to a shimmery black bodycon dress. She also showcased a striking 3D dragonfly bustier over a black column skirt, as well as a white-and-gold sequined gown. Rahul also posted a video featuring Ananya in various ensembles from his collection, thanking her for her "electric presence" and "heartwarming nature."

On the professional front, Ananya is set to make her web series debut in the Amazon Prime Video show "Call Me Bae," and will also appear in Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming film. There are rumors about her dating "Aashiqui 2" actor Aditya Roy Kapur.