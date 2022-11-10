And the Oscar goes to....Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was taken aback upon receiving the iconic Oscar statuette from two-time Academy Award-winning Hollywood actor Sean Penn.

On his third visit to the country ravaged by an ongoing Russian invasion, Penn extended a humanitarian gesture by offering one of his two Oscar statuettes.

According to New York Post, he asked Zelenskyy to keep it with him till the war subsides with a 'hopeful Ukrainian victory'.

Zelenskyy took to Instagram to share a video where Penn could be seen offering him his award. Zelenskyy could be seen declining the acceptance however he did say that the award will stay in the war-torn country as a symbol of faith in the victory of Ukraine.

"This is a symbolic silly thing, but I know if this is here with you, I'll feel better and stronger for the fights," Penn could be heard saying in the video, asking Zelenskyy to bring it back to Malibu upon winning the war against Russia. Shaking hands with Penn, Zelenskyy humbly exclaimed "It's so great! I am honoured. We have to win" before accepting the possession of the golden figurine.

Zelenskyy returned the favour by honouring the Hollywood superstar with the 'Order of Merit of the III degree' for "strengthening relations, popularization and supporting the sovereignty of Ukraine".

Prior to this, Penn had made headlines by publicly announcing that he would smelt his Oscar statuette if Zelenskyy is not sent an official invite to the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony.

He has been an active supporter of Zelenskyy's unwavering resilience and courage. In fact, he even expressed his admiration for the Ukrainian President time and again on public platforms. During his appearance on Anderson Cooper's show on CNN, Penn expressed high regard for him and how he has kept the country unified through such devastating times.

( With inputs from ANI )

