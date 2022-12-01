Ang Lee casts his son Mason Lee to lead upcoming 'Bruce Lee' biopic

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ang Lee, who is directing a biopic on the legendary martial artist-actor Bruce Lee, has cast his son Mason Lee to play the iconic role on the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an American digital and print magazine, the script for the upcoming biopic, for Sony's 3000 Pictures, is being penned by Dan Futterman.

Previously, Mason appeared as Teddy in 'The Hangover Part 2'. In that film, he was the teenager that the lead characters try to rescue as they struggle to piece together what happened during a crazy night in Bangkok.

Mason also appeared in his father's 2016 drama, 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk', and most recently starred in 'Stand by Me', 'Limbo' and 'Who Killed Cock Robin (Mu Ji Zhe)'.

'Bruce Lee' will be produced by Lawrence Grey, Shannon Lee, Ang Lee, Ben Everard and Brian Bell. Elizabeth Gabler and Marisa Paiva will shepherd the project for Sony.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Gabler, who worked with Ang Lee on 'Life of Pi', in a statement, said, "'Bruce Lee' is a longtime passion project for Ang and a deeply emotional story depicting the triumphs and conflicts of one of the foremost real-life action heroes of our time. "

An accomplished director, Ang Lee has won numerous Academy Awards for his work, including four for 'Life of Pi', three for 'Brokeback Mountain', and two for 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon'. His films have also performed well at the box office.

( With inputs from ANI )

