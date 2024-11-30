Anil says ‘goodbye’ to Agra, thanks police, government officials for ‘warmth and care’

Mumbai, Nov 30 Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has bid adieu to Agra and thanked the police and government officials for their ‘warmth and care’.

Taking to Instagram, where he shared a photo montage on the stories section, where he shared pictures posing with his team, fans and police officials in front of the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world.

The actor, who did not reveal as to why he was in Agra or what he was shooting for there, wrote: “Goodbye, Agra! Grateful for the love, history, and unforgettable hospitality. A heartfelt thank you to the police, government officials, and the amazing people of Agra for your warmth and care. You've given us memories to cherish forever!”

The actor had earlier shared snippets from a romantic day out with his wife, Sunita Kapoor, at the Taj Mahal.

The pictures were captioned with a quote from Alain de Botton ‘On Love’.

“Perhaps it is true that we do not really exist until there is someone there to see us existing… we are not wholly alive until we are loved.”

Talking about work, Anil, who was last seen in “Fighter” starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone,is gearing up for his next release, ‘Subedaar’, an action-drama helmed by Suresh Triveni, who has previously made films such as ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Jalsa’, Triveni brings his signature storytelling to this new venture.

In recent news, Anil’s ‘The Night Manager’ lost to ‘Les Gouttes de Dieu’ at International Emmy Awards in the Best Drama Series category.

“The Night Manager” was nominated alongside “Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God), “The Newsreader” from Australia,” and the Argentianian show “Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido” – Season 2”.

“The Night Manager”, a crime thriller series is created by Sandeep Modi, which serves as a remake of the British television serial The Night Manager, itself based on the 1993 novel of the same name by John Le Carre. It also stars Sobhita Dhulipala,Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, Saswata Chatterjee.

