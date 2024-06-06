Anjjan Srivastav celebrates birthday with ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ crew to honour the 'silent worker'

Mumbai, June 6 Actor Anjjan Srivastav, who is known for 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar', 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' and 'Wagle Ki Duniya', recently celebrated his 76th birthday on the sets of his show 'Wagle Ki Duniya'. The pictures from the celebrations have now surfaced.

The actor celebrated his birthday with a unit of 130 people.

Later in the evening, Anjjan's theatre family, including Rakesh Bedi, Sulbha Arya, Akhilendra Mishra, and Sudhir Pandey, gathered at his residence to celebrate the occasion.

Talking about celebrating his birthday with the crew, the actor told IANS, "Almost every year I can celebrate with friends but very often the team who is responsible for his everyday shoot gets missed out."

"Production is always a silent worker and I am grateful that I am surrounded with at least 130 such individuals who are pushing through each day to get the show out," he added.

The actor, who once worked at the Allahabad Bank, moved to Mumbai to pursue acting, and has played many memorable characters in all mediums, including television, theatre and the silver screen.

The original 'Wagle Ki Duniya' which released in 1988 was directed by Kundan Shah, and was based on characters created by cartoonist R. K. Laxman.

